I’ve been performing magic since receiving my first magic set as a young boy. A little more than twenty years later, I specialize in sleight of hand performed up close, appearing regularly at outdoor festivals such as First Thursday, Last Thursday, and the Hawthorne Street Fair in Portland, Oregon. In 2016 I also debuted the Oregon Magicians’ Guild, a roving assembly of local magicians performing at venues around the city. I am available to entertain at private parties and special events. For booking inquiries, please send an email to feedback – at – jacobgrier.com.
Your article in SLATE is a lifesaver, and especially because it was published in Slate… I live in a co-op in northwest Washington, DC, close to the Cathedral, in an old, historic complex, The Westchester. Virtually all 400 here work at State Dept., NGO, EDU, or XYZ depts. I volunteered to serve on a Board mandated “Smoking Task Force Committee” beginning in Sept. 2016, knowing I’d undoubtedly be the only conservative, and I am. It is hard to believe the anti-smoking stridency of the other five committee members. Though I have facts and logic on my side, they are adamant in their erroneous conclusions. If you have any sources or advice or help to offer, I’d love it.
I know it’s not nuclear warfare, but this antismoking crusade IS an attack on individual rights and on the rights of property owners – another assault by the left to try to control our lives through regulation.
Any and every suggestion will be taken very seriously and put in my three-ring-binder “notebook” destined not for committee members but for our corporate lawyer, and we both know corporate lawyers don’t want change. “No,” is their go-to position.
I’m hoping that board lawyer will conclude that doing nothing is a better position than any other, and to make that happen, I must present a lot of data. (In DC more pages, means a better and higher conclusion…