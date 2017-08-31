I’ve worked in the beverage industry for more than a decade as a bartender, barista, brand ambassador, and writer. In Portland, Oregon, I ran the bar programs at The Carlyle, Metrovino, and The Hop and Vine, and have tended bar at The Multnomah Whiskey Library and Expatriate. I’m a co-founder of the beer cocktail events group Brewing Up Cocktails and founder of Aquavit Week, an annual celebration of the Scandinavian spirit. I also accept much of the credit and/or blame for the Bone Luge, a drinking ritual that Anthony Bourdain described as “extremely antisocial and against all standards of decency” before indulging in it himself.

My first book, Cocktails on Tap: The Art of Mixing Spirits and Beer, was published in March 2015 by Stewart, Tabori, and Chang. In 2013, my beer cocktail The Portland Rickey was selected as the official drink of Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. I’ve presented seminars about drinks and cocktails for the International Association of Culinary Professionals, Portland Cocktail Week, Portland Cocktail Camp, the San Antonio Cocktail Conference, Bar Convent Berlin, Tales of the Cocktail, Bar Institute Phoenix, and other events. Educational experiences have included brewing beer in Oregon, learning about tequila in Mexico and genever in the Netherlands, writing about cork in Spain, visiting craft distilleries in Iceland, and creating tea cocktails in Sri Lanka.

My work encompasses a variety of roles within the beverage industry, including recipe and menu development, staff education, hosting events, media outreach, styling drinks for photography, appearing on video, and working with distributors. Some of my past or present clients include Bols Genever, El Dorado Rum, Novo Fogo Cachaca, Brennivin, Oregon Fruit Products, Perfect Drink, Mi Mero Mole, and Wayfinder Beer. I specialize in working with small to mid-size spirits brands of very high quality. To inquire about consulting, send an email to feedback – at – jacobgrier.com