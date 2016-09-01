“Jacob Grier is a masterful guide through the wickedly creative terrain of beer cocktails, offering not just delightful recipes, but history and cultural commentary, too. Connoisseurs and neophytes alike will find much to savor, and the latter will appreciate Jacob’s tutelage in cocktail basics. Grab a copy and start mixing!”

— Maureen Ogle, author of Ambitious Brew: The Story of American Beer

“Jacob Grier was at the forefront of the beer cocktail renaissance before many of us had ever contemplated the idea of a beer cocktail. His vast knowledge of beer and passionate dedication to this area of mixology is certain to push the craft of cocktails forward in a positive new direction.”

— Jeffrey Morgenthaler, author of The Bar Book

Cocktails on Tap brings together two major trends—craft cocktails and craft beer—with more than 50 recipes for mixed drinks that feature beer. Beer has become a favorite ingredient for top bartenders around the world, and this book features the best of these contemporary creations alongside vintage classics. Drinks such as the Mai Ta-IPA put a hoppy twist on a favorite tiki cocktail with the addition of India Pale Ale. The Green Devil boosts the powerful Belgian beer Duvel with juniper-forward London Dry gin and a rinse of aromatic absinthe. In Cocktails on Tap, the vast range

of today’s beers — from basic lagers to roasty stouts and sour Belgian ales — is explored and tapped as a resource for making an innovative and delicious array of cocktails.

