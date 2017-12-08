2017

We used terrible science to justify smoking bans — Slate, 2/13/17

Cocktail of the Week: Abbey Street Punch — Distiller, 2/3/17

2016

How Citizens United protects a mezcal company’s right to criticize Donald Trump — Reason, 10/29/16

Craft beer in Alaska: The malt Mecca! — Mixology, 8/15/16

Rise of rice whiskey — Distiller, 6/9/16

The FDA’s new tobacco rules will be terrible for cigar smokers too — Reason, 5/6/16

Love mezcal and tequila? Then you should hate this law — Reason, 5/3/16

The crony capitalists of craft beer — Reason, 4/7/16

The improbable rise of aquavit in the United States — Mixology, 3/23/16

Where to drink in Reykjavik, mapped — Eater, 3/9/2016

Stupid laws censor the truth from whisky buyers — Reason, 2/24/2016

2015

Prost! Where to drink in Berlin — Eater, 10/23/2015

Beer cocktail bans and other stupid booze laws — Reason, 5/9/2015

Meet aquavit, a flavorful spirit no longer bound to Europe — Eater, 4/21/2015

What’s at stake now that New Orleans has banned smoking in bars — Eater, 3/9/2015

Vape bans have little to do with public health — The Oregonian, 2/21/2015

Hot beer, anyone? — The Atlantic, 2/5/2015

2014

What Obama’s Cuba deal means for the future of Cuban cigars — Reason, 12/21/14

Why Oregonians should say “no” to GMO labeling — GoLocalPDX, 10/28/14

Will the nanny state target cigars next? — The Daily Beast, 5/8/14

The war on ‘vaping’ is misguided — The Oregonian, 3/8/14

FDA cigarette regulations protect Big Tobacco, not public health — Reason, 2/27/14

2013

GMO labeling is bad science and good politics — The Umlaut, 10/31/13

Who’s killing the electronic cigarette? — The Umlaut, 6/25/13

Four reasons Obama’s plan to raise tobacco taxes is a bad idea — The Atlantic, 4/16/13

How the FDA is keeping new cigarettes off the market — The Atlantic, 3/6/13

Freedom to smoke (letter) — The Oregonian, 1/16/13

Three New Ways to Rye, With Wigle, George Dickel and Organic Nation — Drink Portland, 1/15/13

2012

The Case Against a Smoke-Free America — The Atlantic, 12/19/12

Light Up: 8 Portland Bars to Enjoy Cigars Indoors — Drink Portland, 11/29/12

7 must-try spirits from the Great American Distillers Festival — Drink Portland, 10/24/12 (with Amy Wolfenberger)

Spirit of Scandinavia — Culinate, 9/12/12

Brewing Up Cocktails: Behind the scenes at a Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Dinner — Drink Portand, 8/6/12

Spirit review: Pierre Ferrand Dry Cuacao — Drink Portland, 7/11/12

Sweet on liqueurs — Culinate, 5/15/12

Portland brewing guide: 6 Breweries to visit in the Inner North/Northeast — Drink Portland, 4/11/12

2011

Sherry cocktails — Culinate, 11/11/11

Whatever happened to Oregon’s heart miracle? — Oregonian, 11/02/11

Flower power — Culinate, 6/10/11

Beer cocktails today — Culinate, 4/14/11

Take your medicine — Culinate, 2/23/11

2010

Holiday Brews — Culinate, 12/9/10

Don’t spend the entire party playing bartender — Oregonian, 10/26/10

Bitters 101 — Culinate, 10/6/10

Rum with it — Culinate, 9/1/10

Three gin cocktails for summer — Culinate, 7/29/10

Oysters and stout — Culinate, 6/7/10

Obamacare’s menu labeling scheme won’t work — The Washington Examiner, 1/27/10

2009

Where there’s smoke, there’s overregulation — The Oregonian, 12/30/09

Don’t ban e-cigs — The Oregonian, 08/04/09 (letter)

The wages of sin taxes — Lars Locked and Loaded, 03/09/09

Banning smoking in Oregon — Doublethink, 1/19/09

2008

Let’s not pretend it’s about saving lives — The Oregonian, 12/30/08

Sweet 21 — The American Spectator, 12/05/08

The rise (and fall?) of a caffeine empire — Doublethink, Fall 2008

Banned foods and misinformed consumers: Ban the bans — LATimes.com, 6/20/08

Is eating locally a crock? Eat ’em raw! — LATimes.com, 6/19/08

Is famine coming? Blame subsidies and trade restrictions for the food shortage — LATimes.com, 6/18/08

Is the FDA A-OK or MIA? Milton, thou shouldst be living at this hour — LATimes.com, 6/17/08

Are rotten tomatoes the future? Don’t panic — LATimes.com, 6/16/08

Raw milk rebellion — Reason Online, 5/16/08

Smoking ban unfair, insulting — Detroit Free Press, 5/15/08

Blowing smoke (letter) — The Washington Times, 2/20/08

Please Do Smoke, If You Like — The Washington Post, 1/20/08 (with Thomas Firey)

2007

Boosting tobacco tax won’t serve kids’ health — Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 11/12/07 (with Thomas Firey)

Children, say “Thank you for smoking” — TCSDaily.com, 11/8/07 (with Thomas Firey)

2006

Autonomy — ThinkForYourself.org, Summer 2006

2005

Board Spotlight: VSC’s Tim Boyd… Behind the Accent — Tunnel Vision, 2004-2005 Special Double Issue (.pdf file, see pg. 11)

2004

Two Roads Diverged in a Starry Night — The Torch, April 2004

Libertarians and Conservatives: Breaking Up is Hard to Do — The Torch, March 2004

Dust settles on Kennewick Man — The Torch, February 2004

Campaign finance reform: Silencing the critics — The Torch, January 2004

2003

An Experiment in education — The Free Liberal, December-January 2003-04

Homeless in the War on Terror — The Torch, 11/14/03

To Heal a broken school system — The Torch, 10/17/03

A Queer eye for change: Good for gays, good for liberty — The Torch, 9/19/03

Board Spotlight: Bringing improvements to student media — Tunnel Vision, Spring 2003 (.pdf file, see pg. 7)

From the Editor: The Final rant — The Torch, 4/15/03

From the Editor: Freedom of the student press — The Torch, 3/24/03

From the Editor: A Valentine from The Torch — The Torch, 2/14/03

From the Editor: The Clone Wars: The Debate comes to the U. S. — The Torch, 1/17/03

2002

From the Editor: The Mathematics of slave reparations — The Torch, 12/13/02

From the Editor: The Libertarian Party: Still at the margins of politics — The Torch, 11/18/02

Interdisciplinary classes invite innovative thinking — The Vanderbilt Hustler, 10/29/02

From the Editor: Deciding death, democratically — The Torch, 10/23/02

From the Editor: The Pledge becomes post-modern — The Torch, 9/16/02

The Torch: Year One — The Torch, 4/18/02

From the Editor: Bush saves his political capital for… something? Anything? — The Torch, 4/18/02

Letter to the Editor regarding campaign finance reform — The Vanderbilt Hustler, 4/02/02

From the Editor: School choice and the Constitution — The Torch, 3/13/02

http://www.vutorch.org/v1i2/RCs.htm — The Torch, 2/13/02

2001

From the Editor: Civil obedience — The Torch, 11/28/01