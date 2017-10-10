Schedule at Bar Convent Berlin

I’m back in Germany for my second Bar Convent Berlin. I have a packed schedule of four classes and panels this year, with the schedule below. It would be great to see readers there! As a bit of preview, here also is an interview with Brew Berlin about my history with beer. My BCB schedule:

International Trends – The organizers of BCB asked me if I could speak on a panel about international trends in beer. “Sure,” I said. I travel a lot and visit breweries and beer events all over the world, so I felt up for this. “Great,” they said. “You’ll be on stage with Garrett Oliver.” OK, I wasn’t quite expecting that, but I’ll try to hold up my end of things. We’ll be joined as well by David Cohen, Dirk Hoplitschek, Frank Boon, and Mihaela Dimitrova. This is on Tuesday at 2:00 pm on the beer stage.