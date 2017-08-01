The FDA and e-cigs at Slate

A fun thing about being a public policy writer is when you put a lot of time into researching and writing a piece, only to have the federal agency you’re covering make a surprise announcement of significant changes right after your finish it. That happened to me on Friday morning, when I awoke to an unexpected announcement from the FDA that made the article I’d stayed up writing the night before obsolete.

That was inconvenient for me, but the news is great for users of e-cigarettes. The FDA’s new direction looks like it will avert the regulatory disaster that was on the way. My revised article for Slate explains exactly what’s going on.

Although I didn’t have space to go into at Slate, the announcement is also a reprieve for cigar smokers and producers.