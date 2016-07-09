A pair of Underwood Rosé cocktails

Earlier this year, my friend David L. Reamer (photographer of my book Cocktails on Tap) recruited me for a collaboration with Union Wine. The project: Create a collection of cocktails with Union Wine’s popular Underwood Rosé to be published by Scout Books. It’s finally come together with illustrations by The Ellaphant in the Room, and it looks great. My fellow Portland bartenders Mindy Kucan (Hale Pele), Lauren Scott (Angel Face), Douglas Derrick (Ava Gene’s), and Ansel Vickery (Free House), along with Maitland Finley from Union Wine, all contributed recipes.

My first contribution (above) is the Pink Peruvian, which was an opportunity to mix with Encanto Pisco’s new Barkeep’s Whimsy, a pisco created by a team of bartenders on a visit to Encanto’s distillery in Peru. The grape blend essentially inverts their popular Grand & Noble pisco, leading with Torentel grapes backed by Quebranta, Moscatel, Mollar and Italia. It’s beautifully floral and aromatic, perfect for light and complex summer cocktails.

2 oz Encanto Pisco Barkeep’s Whimsy

1 oz Underwood Rosé

1/2 oz Combier Pamplemousse Rose (grapefruit liqueur)

lemon peel, for garnish

Stir with ice and serve in a cocktail glass, expressing the lemon peel over the drink.

My second contribution is the Rosé City Sour, a fairly straightforward gin sour with a rose wine syrup. A dash of Chartreuse provides a little herbal complexity.

2 oz London dry gin

1 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz rosé syrup

1/2 teaspoon green Chartreuse

edible flower, for garnish

Shake with ice and strain into a cocktail glass, garnishing with the flower.

For the syrup:

1 cup Underwood Rosé

1 cup white sugar

Combine in a pot over medium-low heat and stir until sugar is dissolved. Bottle and refrigerate.

Look for the Drink Pink booklet to appear around Portland this summer.