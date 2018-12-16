Brancamenta buttermilk panna cotta



If you’d asked me what my first magazine cover story would be, I probably would not have guessed holiday entertaining tips in the official magazine of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. But here we are! This is the debut issue, and the editors asked me for some recipe idea for holiday cocktail parties covering both drinks and some desserts that use spirits. Inside you’ll find contributions from Anna Brones, Lance Mayhew, Martin Hulth, and my friends at Rum Club, plus a couple from me. The magazine is available online and in Oregon liquor stores.

One of my contributions is Hot Buttered Chartreuse, which I’ve covered before. This panna cotta is one I came up with specifically for this story back in the spring, though I’ve since served it at actual holiday parties and can confirm that guests enjoy it. It’s lightly tart from the buttermilk and lime and has hints of mint from Brancamenta, the minty cousin to Fernet-Branca.

1 cup buttermilk 1 1/2 oz lime juice 3 1/2 cups cream 1 1/2 cups sugar 7 grams gelatin powder 4 oz Brancamenta

1. Combine the buttermilk and lime juice in a bowl.

2. Add cream and sugar to pot. Warm over low heat and stir until sugar is dissolved. Heat to just below a simmer.

3. Remove from heat and whisk gelatin in the cream and sugar mixture.

4. Pour mixture into the buttermilk, whisking as you pour.

5. Add Brancamenta and stir.

6. Pour into individual serving vessels, cover, and refrigerate. Once set, garnish with chosen toppings (chocolate cookie crumbles, mint, berries, etc.)

[The recipe is based on one in the Mission Street Food book, which does not originally call for booze but takes to it nicely.]