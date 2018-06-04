Upcoming speaking gigs: Barra Mexico and Bar Convent Brooklyn

I’m headed out of town today for a brief vacation in Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende, followed by back-to-back cocktail conferences. I’m looking forward to my first attendance at Barra Mexico this coming weekend, followed by the debut of Bar Convent Brooklyn next week. If you’re attending either conference, you’re welcome to join for my beer cocktail class at the former or an aquavit tasting at the latter.

June 10, Mexico City: Beer cocktail class at 5:00 pm, followed by a guest shift at Fifty Mils at 9:00 pm.

June 13, Brooklyn: Aquavit tasting with various styles of aquavit from around the world at 3:45 pm.

Suggestions for where to go in Mexico City or San Miguel de Allende? Comments are open!