About/Contact

Who I am: When I was in college I spent all my time throwing frisbees and hanging out in coffee shops, believing that afterward I would happily move to Washington, DC and work in a think tank. After graduation I did come to DC, but realized very quickly that I was happier in coffee shops. I dropped out of the policy world and spent several years in the espresso-obsessed barista subculture. Three years later I was once again working in a think tank. That lasted only a year before I said goodbye to all that, put my stuff in storage, loaded up my car, and drove west. I now live in Portland, Oregon, where I’ve established a career in cocktails. I keep one foot in hospitality through tending bar and working in the spirits business, and another in public policy through my freelance writing.
If the key to having a successful weblog is focusing on a specific field of expertise, this site is doomed to failure. Liquidity Preference is unapologetically eclectic. A few of the topics I often discuss here are cocktails, coffee, libertarianism, economics, regulation, magic, useful internet tools, and weird sea creatures.
I launched the first version of the site in May of 2003, when blogs were just becoming popular and before I even knew what a weblog was. At the time blogging seemed hopelessly narcissistic, so I came up with three editorial rules for the site. Blogging is a lot more common now — we’re all bloggers of a sort on social media — but I still think they hold up pretty well:
Guide to Good Blogging
Rule #1: Be meaningful.
Rule #2: If meaning is elusive, be amusing.
Rule #3: If meaning and amusement are both out of reach, be brief.
So check the blog every now and then, and I’ll aspire to be occasionally meaningful, more frequently amusing, and mercifully brief the rest of the time.
